Volunteer At The Taste Of Joliet And Get A T-Shirt And Ticket

The Taste of Joliet is in its 12th year and they’re looking for a few more volunteers. You get a shirt and ticket into the festival later in the weekend. Brad Staab with the Joliet Park District says due to the growing nature of the Taste, returning volunteers just aren’t enough. Many of the volunteers have been doing so for nearly 10 years. You must be 18 or older to volunteer. If you’re interested go to TasteofJoliet.com.

