The Voice goes Country
By Todd Boss
|
Feb 2, 2018 @ 2:50 PM

The coaches of NBC’s The Voice have gone country in a new commercial that’s set to air during Sunday’s (2/4) Super Bowl. Serving as a promo for the show’s upcoming 14th season, the clip begins with Blake Shelton singing on a country porch as a pack of Labrador puppies and a Clydesdale horse make their cameos. Shelton’s fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys also appear in the new video, with Adam sipping some lemonade and Alicia playing the piano as she sits on a bale of hay. New coach Kelly Clarkson also shows up, walking through a verdant meadow with a comically long fabric train trailing behind her.

The new Super Bowl commercial for The Voice can be seen here:

