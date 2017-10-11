VISIT THE TITANIC!

A London travel company called Blue Marble Private is offering a trip to visit the wreck of the Titanic. There’s room for nine tourists for the May 2018 expedition, with another trip planned for 2019. The cost: $105,129 – adjusted for inflation, it’s the same as what passengers paid to be on the ocean liner’s one and only trip from Southampton, England, to New York more than a century ago ($4,350). Fewer than 200 people have ever visited the wreck. This could be one of the last chances to see it, as a 2016 study concluded decomposing bacteria could eat away the ship completely in the next 15 to 20 years. The 8-day trip: Guests will fly to a yacht above the wreck (off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada). On the yacht, they’ll learn the sonar and underwater navigation equipment needed to assist the expedition team in locating the ship’s boilers, propellers or other landmarks. Then they’ll survey the remains of the Titanic itself, dropping more than two miles into the Atlantic Ocean in the OceanGate sub and enjoying the chance to see bioluminescent sea life on the 90-minute descent.

The complete story from CNN is here