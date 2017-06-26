Village of Shorewood Seeks Village Clerk

The Shorewood Village President is seeking resumes from individuals interested in serving as the Shorewood Village Clerk. There is currently a vacancy in the elected office of Village Clerk which will be filled by an appointment of the Village President with the approval of the Village Board. The person appointed will serve until the vacancy is filled by election at the Consolidated Election in April of 2019.

The Village clerk must be a registered voter in the Village of Shorewood and must meet all other statutory requirements. The duties of the Village Clerk are to attend all meetings of the President and Board of Trustees and prepare the board minutes as well as other duties required by state statute and local ordinance. The Village clerk is compensated six hundred sixteen dollars and ninety-nine cents ($616.99) per month.

No candidates filed to run for the village clerk’s office in this past April consolidated election. Current Clerk Tracy Ragusa did not seek re-election.

Interested persons should submit their resume to Village President, Richard Chapman, Village of Shorewood, One Towne Center Boulevard, Shorewood, IL 60404 on or before August 10, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Questions can be directed to Richard Chapman at rchapman@vil.shorewood.il.us

