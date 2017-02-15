Village Of Frankfort Want To Increase Patrols Following Graffiti Incident

By WJOL News
|
Feb 28, 2017 11:01 AM

The Village of Frankfort may add security cameras around Prairie Park. Graffiti was found there this weekend at two locations but promptly removed by the Frankfort Public Works Department. It appears to be an isolated incident and no criminal activity associated with the graffiti was found. The Frankfort police department is sharing the incident with surrounding police departments to gather more information. Increased foot patrols, lighting and possible security cameras may be implemented at the park.

