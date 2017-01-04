The Village of Frankort has two new commissioners appointed to the Plan Commission. At the Village Board meeting on Tuesday night, Frankfort’s Mayor Jim Holland appointed Mike Collins and Lisa Hogan. Collins is an architect and has lived in Frankfort for close to 30 years. He says Frankfort’s strongest assets are its “downtown district, security and small town feel”. His term as commissioner runs through through April 30, 2017.

Lisa Hogan is a director of human resources for a US coffee and retailer in Chicago. Lisa has volunteered her time on various Frankfort committees, including Community Services, Frankfort Country Market, and most recently as a member of the Land Use & Policy committee. Lisa’s term as commissioner is January 3, 2017 through April 30, 2018.

There were two vacancies on the Plan Commission after two resigned for warmer climates of Florida.

The post Village Of Frankfort Mayor Appoints Two To Plan Commission appeared first on 1340 WJOL.