The Village of Frankfort’s Mayor Jim Holland has appointed Gene Savaria to be the new commissioner of the Plan Commission. The vacancy on the plan commission was the result of the resignation of Susan Anstett, who is moving out of the area. Mayor Holland is pleased to announce the appointment of Gene Savaria to the Plan Commission effective immediately. Gene, his wife, Jeri, and three children have lived in Frankfort for 22 years.

Savaria has a Finance degree from UIC and currently works in global risk oversight for Bank of America. He has been active in the Frankfort community. His term as commissioner is August 21, 2017 through April 30, 2019. Mayor Holland says he looks forward to Gene’s input to the Plan Commission as the Village reviews development projects throughout the year.

The post Village Of Franfort Has New Commissioner In the Plan Commission appeared first on 1340 WJOL.