Community members are mourning after a pregnant mother and her two young sons were killed in a crash in south suburban Beecher. Hundreds gathered last night at Firemen’s Park in Beecher for a prayer vigil to remember Lindsey Schmidt, one-year-old Kaleb and four-year-old Weston. All three died after a pickup slammed into their SUV Monday. The mother’s six-year-old son Owen Schmidt remains in critical condition. Charges are pending against the truck driver.

The post Vigil Held To Remember Family Killed In Beecher Crash appeared first on 1340 WJOL.