Vigil Held To Remember Family Killed In Beecher Crash
By WJOL News
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 6:14 AM

Community members are mourning after a pregnant mother and her two young sons were killed in a crash in south suburban Beecher. Hundreds gathered last night at Firemen’s Park in Beecher for a prayer vigil to remember Lindsey Schmidt, one-year-old Kaleb and four-year-old Weston. All three died after a pickup slammed into their SUV Monday. The mother’s six-year-old son Owen Schmidt remains in critical condition. Charges are pending against the truck driver.

