Are Video Games Causing a Mental Health Disorder?

If you kids are locked in their rooms after getting their XBOX-One or PS4 for Christmas, tell them to take a break! The World Health Organization is adding gaming disorder to a beta draft of its International Classification of Diseases.

According to the WHO, gaming becomes more than just a hobby when youre unable to control how often you play or cant seem to stop even after battling it out for hours on end. Not only are those bouts of World of Warcraft more intense for people who have the disorder, but also the game often takes over their life and gets in the way of everyday activities.

And despite negative consequences, like getting fired for too many skipped workdays, people who have the disorder cant stop themselves from playing. As the WHO writes,The behavior pattern is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning. The pattern of gaming behavior may be continuous or episodic and recurrent.