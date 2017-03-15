Victims In Armed Robbery In Homer Glen Positively Identify Offender

Sheriff Mike Kelley announces the arrest of Robert A. Bennet, 37, of Lansing, IL in connection with the armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station 15060 S. Bell Rd. Homer Glen. Will County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to track Bennet to the Hi-Way Motel in Markham, IL. Bennet was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Will County Investigations Division. Victims from the armed robbery were able to positively identify Bennet as the offender. The Will County States Attorney’s Office approved charges of 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking.

Robert A. Bennet is currently at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and will appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday, March 15, 2017

On Tuesday, Will County Sheriff got a call of an armed robbery at 5:20 this morning at 151st and Bell Road. Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson says the armed robber attacked and intimidated several people.

The suspect showed a shotgun and demanded money. He struck the gas station attendant, then stole a purse from a patron at the gas station and fled with the money and purse.

The snowy weather further complicated things. Once the suspect fled, he got into an accident at 151st and Bell Road, then ran back to the gas station to get another car. He allegedly stole a car from a man pumping gas. The vehicle was recovered in Robbins, Illinois and the man was arrested a short time later.

