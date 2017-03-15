Victims In Armed Robbery In Homer Glen Positively Identify Offender

By WJOL News
|
Mar 15, 10:06 AM

Sheriff Mike Kelley announces the arrest of Robert A. Bennet, 37, of Lansing, IL in connection with the armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station 15060 S. Bell Rd. Homer Glen. Will County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to track Bennet to the Hi-Way Motel in Markham, IL.  Bennet was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Will County Investigations Division.  Victims from the armed robbery were able to positively identify Bennet as the offender.  The Will County States Attorney’s Office approved charges of 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking.

Robert A. Bennet is currently at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and will appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday, March 15, 2017

On Tuesday, Will County Sheriff got a call of an armed robbery at 5:20 this morning at 151st and Bell Road. Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson says the armed robber attacked and intimidated several people.

The suspect showed a shotgun and demanded money. He struck the gas station attendant, then stole a purse from a patron at the gas station and fled with the money and purse.

The snowy weather further complicated things. Once the suspect fled, he got into an accident at 151st and Bell Road, then ran back to the gas station to get another car. He allegedly stole a car from a man pumping gas.  The vehicle was  recovered in Robbins, Illinois and the man was arrested a short time later.

The post Victims In Armed Robbery In Homer Glen Positively Identify Offender appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 15

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 15 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 22

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 19

Camping World 500

March 19 @ 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm

View More…