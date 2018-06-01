VERMONT WILL PAY YOU TO LIVE THERE

This Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, photo shows a road sign welcoming drivers to Vermont in Wells River, Vt., on the New Hampshire border. Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives, both economic and emotional, can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State, helping to alleviate what is fast becoming a chronic labor shortage caused by a stagnant, aging population. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

People are leaving Illinois in droves. We thought this was an interesting way to try to lure residents to move….Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a new bill into law on Wednesday that will pay $10,000 to anybody moving to Vermont, but working for a company that’s in another state. Vermont is aging faster than the rest of the US population, and has a rapidly shrinking tax base. Working to avoid an economic crisis, state officials came up with the financial offer for what they call “remote workers”. The money will come to you over a two year period and is meant to cover relocation expenses, professional memberships, computers, internet, and other work-related expenses. The first-come, first-served remote worker grants are only available to new residents who relocate on or after Jan. 1, 2019. There are grants for about 100 new workers in the first three years of the program and about 20 additional workers per year for every year after.