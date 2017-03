The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet has a new executive director. VenuWorks has named Valerie Devine to lead the theatre. Devine is a twenty-five year industry veteran. She previously worked as the vice president of production of the Paramount Theatre, Copley Theatre and RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Illinois.

Devine will begin her new position on April 3rd.

