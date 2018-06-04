Vandals Damage Forgotten War Memorial In Channahon This Weekend

Friday night, June 1, vandals damaged the Forgotten Warrior Memorial under construction in Channahon State Park. Damage was extensive; repair and replacement costs are estimated to be about $4,000. The area created to provide shelter for individuals with disabilities was destroyed. The water fountain was broken. The halyards—ropes to raise and lower the flags—were cut on each of the seven flags. As if the vandalism was not enough, the final insult was the theft of the Forgotten Warrior Memorial American flag. K9s for Veterans Not for Profit (Michael Tellerino, veteran and CEO for K9s) has offered a $500 reward for arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. The contact number for K9s for Veterans NFP is 773. 854. 1000.

The Forgotten Warrior Memorial is being created to honor veterans who have lost their battle to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Memorial will be a peaceful place for family, veterans, or friends to reflect and remember a veteran whose death or suicide was caused by PTSD. The flags of the Forgotten Warrior Memorial include the American flag as well as a flag for each of the five branches (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard). The final flag is for POW/MIA.

Funding for the Forgotten Warrior Memorial is a little more than half toward completion. Private and corporate donors have generously provided financial assistance with the memorial. The International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) Local 2, Ozinga, and Art Van Furniture have made significant contributions. A major push was underway by K9s for Veterans NFP to complete the Forgotten Warrior Memorial. With the vandalism, the memorial is now even further from completion.

For additional information, go to the K9s for Veteran NFP website

–www.k9sd.org.