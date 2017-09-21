Valley View School District 365U Hosting a School Safety Conference

The 2nd annual school safety conference will take place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club on Thursday, September 28th. Valley View School District 365U Safety Coordinator Leroy Brown says there will be several powerful speakers including, Michele Gay who lost her daughter in the Sandy Hook School tragedy.

Dr. Stephen Sroka will bring his world-famous “The Power of One” presentation to Bolingbrook. Other speakers include the FBI, plus presentations on keeping kids safe in a toxic society, active shooter preparedness, student behavior, bullying prevention and more. Anyone can attend the event, but teachers, administrators and parents are encouraged to attend. Cost is 99-dollars a person. Register online at vvsd.org/modernview. It takes place on Thursday, September 28th between 8am and 4:30pm.

