US Postal Service Mistake Costs Millions
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: The Statue of Liberty, one of New York's premiere tourist attractions, is viewed from the Staten Island Ferry on September 30, 2013 in New York City. If Congress fails to pass a budget, the U.S. government would be forced to shut down at midnight on Monday. One of the results of a goverment shutdown would be the closing of all national parks including the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The US Postal Service is on the line for $3.5 million in copyright infringement. The mistake is due to a stamp with the Statue of Liberty on it…or so they thought. The stamp was actually of the replica built in Las Vegas not the original in New York. Read more HERE.