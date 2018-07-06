US Postal Service Mistake Costs Millions

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: The Statue of Liberty, one of New York's premiere tourist attractions, is viewed from the Staten Island Ferry on September 30, 2013 in New York City. If Congress fails to pass a budget, the U.S. government would be forced to shut down at midnight on Monday. One of the results of a goverment shutdown would be the closing of all national parks including the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)