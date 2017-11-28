Upside-Down Christmas Trees Are Becoming a Big Trend This Year

Apparently, UPSIDE-DOWN CHRISTMAS TREES are the big thing this year! You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down. Pretty much every store sells them now, from Home Depot to Target.

If you’re into serious religious symbolism, the upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross. The upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.

Pictured is an upside down Christmas Tree from Bossman’s house