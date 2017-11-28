UPCOMING NETWORK CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

Harry Connick Jr., Auli’I Cravelho, Seal and Train will perform on the NBC special, “Christmas in Rockeferrler Center,” tomorrow. Jennifer Nettles, Brett Eldredge, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors will join them.Gwen

Stefani’s “You Make IT Feel Like Christmas” will air on December 12 over NBC. She will be joined by Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and NE-YO.

Josh Groban will headline the 19th annual “A Home for the Holidays” on December 19. He will be joined by Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown. The show will feature uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue.