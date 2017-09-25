United Airlines to use auction for overbooked passengers

Since the PR disaster for United Airlines in April when a passenger was violently dragged off a plane when he wouldn’t give up his seat, United has been making a series of passenger-friendly policy changes. The airline confirmed on Friday (September 22nd) that one of them was creating an automated, auction-based system that will let passengers on overbooked flights voluntarily enter bids for how money they want to give up their seats. With the new system United will be testing starting next month, passengers will be eligible for as much as $10,000 in compensation for their seats. Delta Air Lines has had a similar system since 2011 that lets customers enter bids for their seats on their phones or at check-in kiosks. Here’s the complete story from (Business Insider)