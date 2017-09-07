Ultimate Couch Potato Invention!

Now THIS is what robots SHOULD be for . . . finding ways to make our lazy lives even lazier.

Panasonic just showed off a demo of their “fridge of the future.” And basically, it’s a cube fridge that’s a ROBOT on WHEELS.

So when you want food, instead of getting up to go to the fridge, you yell for it . . . and it rolls out of the wall and comes to YOU.

For now, it’s just a concept, but they say these could become a reality within the next few decades. Well hurry up, I’m sick of walking those 13 steps. Check it out!