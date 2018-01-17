U.S. CITIES THAT MAKE YOU THINK YOU’RE IN EUROPE

If it’s Germany you wish to visit, head for Leavenworth, Washington. The Bavarian themed town comes complete with timber-framed houses, snowcapped peaks and a Nutcracker museum. They also have a wonderful Octoberfest!

New Orleans, of course, is reminiscent of France and its quaint little towns. The history in this southern city is as interesting as its architecture and hospitality.

Charleston, South Carolina has hints of the French Riviera, with its multi-colored mansions and cobblestone streets. The Gothic Revival steeples and spires are a sight to behold, and the restaurants and shopping areas are wonderful.

Holland, Michigan is of course the namesake of the Dutch city, complete with multi-colored fields of tulips. The annual Tulip Festival draws more than one million visitors every year. The town can also boast the oldest working Dutch windmill, De Swaan, in America.

St. Augustine, Florida will no doubt remind you of Spain. Established in the mid- 1500s, the city boasts colonial homes and churches, brick streets and an old stone fort that could seriously make you think you are looking out on the Mediterranean instead of the Atlantic Ocean.

Venice, California takes you to that other Venice, with its winding waterways, bridges that stretch over the canals and small boats that allow you to enjoy a trip down the waterways. It was founded as a resort town by a tobacco millionaire in 1905.

Boston, Massachusetts still has bunches of English vibe to it, especially the small cobblestone streets and the beautiful greenery outside the brick homes that stand literally side by side.

See the complete list from Travel & Leisure here

If you want a little taste of Italy and you love good wine, I strongly suggest Blue Sky Vineyards in Makanda, Illinois near Carbondale. Offering classical Tuscan style and breathtaking views of the Shawnee National Forest. Designed with Tuscan-inspired décor including stucco walls, hand-hewn beams, Portuguese tiles and beautifully carved doors, you will think you are in Italy. And the wine is outstanding! Check it Blue Sky Vineyards here.