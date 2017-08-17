Two TV specials will be aired later this month to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Stacy Peterson’s disappearance. Oxygen Media will premier “Snapped Notorious: Drew Peterson” on August 25th. The “Chicago Tribune” reports Discovery will air its own special on August 27th called “Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery.” The Bolingbrook police sergeant was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the 2004 murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. His second wife Stacy Peterson disappeared in October of 2007. Meanwhile, last year Peterson was sentenced to an additional 40 years for trying to hire a hit man to kill Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

The post Two TV Specials Being Aired Later This Month On Drew Peterson appeared first on 1340 WJOL.