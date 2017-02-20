Two Teens Arrested After Breaking Into New Lenox Garage

Two teens were arrested after breaking into a garage in New Lenox on Friday. It was at 1:45am in the 100 block of Wintree Lane that a resident noticed an individual with a flashlight looking into a window of a house. The resident called police and notified them of the suspect as well as a SUV running in the street nearby. The resident also informed the authorities that the suspect had entered the garage and removed property from the residence. Officers were also given a description of the SUV and made a traffic stop on vehicle a short time later. Upon searching the vehicle police found a loaded handgun, a ski mask and 130 grams of cannabis. The driver, 18-year-old Cortez J. Michalski, and a 17-year-old Joliet boy were both arrested. Michalski was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, residential burglary, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 17-year-old was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

