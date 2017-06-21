Two People Dead Following Chicago Skyway Shooting

All eastbound lanes of the Chicago Skyway are shut down due to a double shooting. Two people are dead. All lanes are closed on the Skyway at the Toll Plaza at 87th Street but police are allowing motorists to turn around and go back towards Chicago. You can’t enter from the Dan Ryan or Stony Island. The victims are described as a male and female. Channel 9 news reports one of the toll booth operators witnessed the shooting. Police are investigating and it could be several hours before the Chicago Skyway is re-opened.

