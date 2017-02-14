Two Illinois Cities Rank In The Middle For Healthy City List

Just how healthy is the city you live in? Financial site WalletHub has ranked the 150 biggest cities in the nation based on choices for health care, food, fitness and green space. Only two cities in Illinois made the list; Chicago and Aurora. Chicago ranked 79th while Aurora was 92nd. The study deemed San Francisco to be the healthiest city in America, while Detroit came in as the least healthy.

