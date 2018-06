Two of the professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars” are engaged. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson revealed on social media this past Thursday, they are officially on the path to tying the knot. Johnson wrote alongside a photo of Chmerkovskiy down on one knee in Venice, Italy that she knew he was the one for her the moment they met. Johnson just won “Dancing With the Stars: Athletes” with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon last month.