Two California Men Arrested After Delivering 94 LBS. of Cannabis in New Lenox

The New Lenox Police Department along with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security have arrested two California men after the pair delivered 94 pounds of cannabis to an undercover police officer. The arrest took place in a Mokena hotel parking lot on Tuesday. 39-year-old Jacob S. Burkham of Santa Barbara, California and 26-year-old Joseph J. Sanders of Crows Landing, California were bother charged with Possession of Cannabis, Delivery of Cannabis and Cannabis Trafficking. Both men were taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility following their arrest.

