Two Arrested After Shooting in Bolingbrook

Two teens were arrested in Bolingbrook on Saturday after a 17-year-old boy was shot. It was just after 11:30pm in the 500 block of Emerson Circle that police received a call of shot fired. Upon arrival officers found a juvenile boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police took the teen to the hospital, the injuries have been reported to be not life-threatening. An investigation shows that the juvenile had been arguing with a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Tenacious Harris. Harris was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The 17-year-old male was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

The post Two Arrested After Shooting in Bolingbrook appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

