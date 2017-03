Two Chicago women were arrested following a prostitution investigation at a Crest Hill massage parlor. 32-year-old Mickey Ye was charged with prostitution while 41-year-old Wanting Yu was charged with obstructing a police officer. It was on February 16th that the authorities arrested the two women while also shutting down the 7 Day Spa located at 2430 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.

