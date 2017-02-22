The Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority otherwise known as the Rialto Square Theatre Board is expected to vote tonight on a contract with third party operator VenuWorks. The vote was supposed to take place last week, but was tabled after board member Thomas Osterberger asked VenuWorks for additional numbers on food and beverage and other expenses. Tim Berry with VenuWorks says they welcome questions and want to be transparent but believes the final vote will result in a contract.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Berry-Contract.mp3

The Rialto Board and VenuWorks have been negotiating a five year contract for the Ames, Iowa based company to operate the downtown Joliet venue. The vote on the contract is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Will County Authority Board’s scheduled meeting.

The post Trying Again For a Contract With VenuWorks appeared first on 1340 WJOL.