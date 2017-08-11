Truck Drives Into Retention Pond in Bolingbrook

Crews in Bolingbrook have removed a vehicle out of a retention pond after an earlier crash. Around 2:00 pm, officials were called to Gateway Court, by Southwest Frontage Road to calls of a pickup driving at a high rate of speed into the retention pond. Initial reports were that a male and a female were in the truck at the time of the crash, but only the male remained on scene while the female driver left the scene to get medical help. Because of this, dive teams were called to respond and went into the pond to double check if the female was still trapped inside the truck, but there was not anyone else in the truck. It was later confirmed that male, 36-year-old Lazaro Carrera of Cicero, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was charged with obstructing a police officer and reckless driving.

