Troy Middle School Varsity Cheer Team earns 3rd at State

Congratulations to the Troy Middle School Varsity Cheer Team, placed 3rd at the IESA State Cheerleading Competition this month.

Top row from left: Assistant Coach Alicia Headrick, Savannah Holtsclaw, Cheyenne Eads, Carissa Joss, Zoe Zaffer, Sofia Mejia and Head Coach Erin Locke. Middle row: Emma Holcombe, Tessa Benson, Savanna Medina, Alyssa Anderson and Haley Nurczyk. Bottom row: Baylee Foreman, Kylie Jackson, Assuntina Grassano and Emily Dow.

