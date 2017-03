The Troy Dance team are state champions. Troy Community School District 30-C finished 1st place in the IDTA State Competition in the pom category and they were in the WJOL studios this morning. Coach Jennifer Cryder says the junior high girls worked really hard.

Thirteen girls were in studio with Scott Slocum and spoke with each one.

Click below to hear the entire interview.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/troy-girls-state-champion.mp3

The post Troy Dance Team Takes First Place At State appeared first on 1340 WJOL.