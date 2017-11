Trick or Treat Times by Town

Seems like every town has slightly different trick or treat times. HauntedIllinois.com does a great job compiling a list of times by town. Here are some of them:

Aurora 4:00pm – 7:30pm

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m

Braceville: 4 to 7 p.m

Braidwood 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Channahon 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Coal City 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Crest Hill 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Diamond 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Gardner: 4 to 6 p.m

Joliet 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Lockport 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Minooka 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Morris, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Naperville, 4pm to 8 p.m.

New Lenox, 4:30-7pm

Oswego, 3:30pm – 8:00pm

Plainfield, 4p-8p

Plano, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Romeoville, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Shorewood, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Tinley Park, 3:30pm – 7:00pm

Warrenville, 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Wilmington, 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Here’s a link to Haunted Illinois for Trick or Treating Times listed by Towns. If you’re town is not listed, best to search your town in google for trick or treat times 2017