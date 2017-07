ComEd dealing with scattered power outages in Will County. In Joliet there are over 325 outages reported. Downed trees and power lines throughout the area after a line of strong winds and thunderstorms whipped through the area last night at around 930 p.m. Winds reached 50 miler per hour in some areas, snapping trees as show outside the WJOL studios.

To see a complete of power outages click here

