travis tritt joins shania twain, jake owen on ‘real country’

Travis Tritt will join Shania Twain and Jake Owen for the new USA Network singing competition Real Country. In each hour-long episode Shania, Jake and Travis will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.

Travis said, “I’ve been influenced by so many amazing country music artists in my career, and the key to longevity is using those influences as inspiration to become something unique. I’ve never been shy about how I feel about country music so I can’t wait to join Real Country to share my experiences and thoughts. Like I always say . . . if you don’t want my opinion don’t ask me a question.”

Real Country will shoot in Nashville and is set to debut this fall on the network.

To perform on Real Country, Click Here