Train Derailment in Plainfield Leads to Evacuations

WJOL has learned of train derailment in Plainfield on 143rd Street east of Van Dyke Road. Police are asking that you avoid the area until further notice. The train was carrying tankers filled with crude oil. It has been reported that some crude oil is leaking from the derailed cars but emergency responders are on the scene and working to plug the leaks. The Plainfield Fire Protection District has ordered a one half mile evacuation from the area where the tanker overturned. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

