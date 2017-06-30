Train Derailment in Plainfield Leads to Crude Oil Spill

A train derailment in Plainfield on Friday night led to a crude oil spill. It was just before 7:00 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department and Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a train derailment just south of 143rd Street crossing. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a train had derailed and was leaking crude oil. First responders immediately began closing roadways and coordinating emergency responses from additional fire and emergency management agencies. The fire protection agencies began containment efforts regarding potential fire and also to keep the oil from reaching the DuPage River. Local businesses in the immediate area were evacuated however residents were not required to evacuate and no injuries were reported. Several roadways including 143rd Street, Naperville/Plainfield Road, Route 126, Center Street, Eastern Avenue and Lockport Street are currently closed and could be closed for some time. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

