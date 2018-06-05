Trailer for ‘LEGO Movie 2’ is here Everything is awesome.

A trailer for The LEGO Movie 2 – The Second Part was released on Tuesday. The preview shows our heroes Emmet and Lucy dealing with a different world than what we saw in the first movie. It’s a post-apocalyptic scene 5 years after the events of Taco Tuesday. The voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Alison Brie and Charlie Day return to the scene. Newcomers to the LEGO universe include Tiffany Haddish and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz.

The new LEGO Movie will be released in February 2019.