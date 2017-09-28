Traffic Advisory: Roadwork on Rt. 52 from Shorewood to Joliet Begins Sept. 28th

A traffic advisory from the Shorewood Police Department’s Facebook page is alerting motorists of grinding and resurfacing work on Rt. 52 from Shorewood to Joliet. Beginning Tuesday, September 28th, expect traffic congestion on Rt. 52 between Wynstone Drive (west of S. River Rd.) in Shorewood and Eden Lane near Houbolt in Joliet.

The Shorewood Police Department states that IDOT informed the Village of Shorewood that the contractor expects the grinding to last through the weekend with patching and resurfacing through next week.

