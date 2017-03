A light dusting of snow caused traffic problems through Will County. In Lemont, 15 cars were involved in a crash blocking Route 83 at 107th. In Crest Hill southbound Weber closed between Caton Farm Road and Larkin. Along the expressways traffic is a crawl along I-55 from Route 126 and I-80 is solid through Joliet.

