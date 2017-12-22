HOW TO TRACK SANTA CLAUS’ FLIGHT AROUND THE WORLD THIS CHRISTMAS EVE

It’s only a few days until Santa Claus comes to town, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is once again “tracking” the jolly man’s travels. NORAD’s regular mission is to oversee potential air threats against the U.S. and Canada, but since 1955 they’ve allowed for a slightly more playful mission one night a year on Christmas Eve. To follow Santa’s journey you can visit NORADSanta.org starting at 2 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday (December 24th.) After 6 a.m. Eastern time, volunteers at NORAD’s Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will reveal his location to anyone who calls its toll-free 1-877-Hi-NORAD number, or emails noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. You can also find Santa’s whereabouts listed on NORAD’s social media accounts, the “NORAD Tracks Santa” smartphone apps, Amazon Alexa, Cortana and OnStar. Google is also “monitoring” Santa, and its trackers will be available online and on Android devices this Christmas Eve. (Yahoo)