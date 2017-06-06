The Rialto Square Theatre will be hosting tours on Wednesday evenings during the Route 66 Street Markets from June 7th through August 9th with the exception of June 14th and 21st due to venue rentals.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the time of the tour. Tour will be offered at 5:00 p.m. and will run approximately 45 minutes.

The tour will start with a brief history of the Rialto while you walk through the grand Esplanade and Rotunda?s beautiful architecture and craftsmanship. Take a picture of the 2.5 ton chandelier, affectionately known as the Duchess and original to the theatre.

You will then go on stage and beyond to the “green room.” There you will see thousands of signatures from the artists who have performed at the Rialto. Feel free to take pictures and ask questions.

For more information about the tours please contact the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com.

The post Tours Of The Rialto On Wednesdays Begin This Week appeared first on 1340 WJOL.