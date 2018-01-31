Total Lunar Eclipse Today, Best Time to View is 6am Hour

A full moon rises between clouds in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The full moon was seen prior to a phenomenon called a "Super Moon" eclipse that will occur during moonset on Monday morning, Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

Look up in the sky, the moon looks brighter and closer because its a “super blue blood moon.”

A blood moon takes place during a lunar eclipse, when Earth’s shadow casts a red or copper hue on the moon’s surface.

A moon is considered “super” when it is closest to Earth in its orbit, a point known as the perigee, causing the moon to appear about 14-percent brighter than normal. WTTW says we are probably not in the best part of the world to see this event that last occurred 150 years ago.

We do have some clouds this morning but you might still see that bright super blue blood moon.

You can also live stream this mornings Super Blood Moon here.