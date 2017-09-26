Top Things Couples Would Change About Each Other

Here’s a dangerous topic for dinner tonight. 1,500 married couples were asked what they’d CHANGE about each other if they could.

The average woman would change four things about her husband. And the average guy would change SIX things about his wife. Here are the top ten for both, starting with things women would change about their husband . . .

1. They’d make him less grumpy. 35% of wives agreed with that one.

2. They’d make him listen more when they talk, 30%.

3. They’d get rid of some of his bad habits, 25%. They didn’t say which ones.

4. They’d make him more appreciative, 25%.

5. They’d make him help more around the house, 21%.

Now here are the top ten things men would change about their wives . . .

1. They’d make her more affectionate, 23%.

2. They’d make her happier in general, 22%.

3. They’d get her to be more adventurous in bed, 20%.

4. They’d have her clean the house more, 18%. (???)

5. They’d make her more appreciative, 17%. So that one was in the top five for both.

The complete list from Daily Mail is here