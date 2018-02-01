Top Snacks Searched For State by State for Sunday’s Big Game
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 7:44 AM

Someone looked at recipes each state has been searching for in the lead up to the Super Bowl, and they posted a map of the top search in each state.  The four most popular food searches are for chili, wings, sliders, and “sausage cheese balls.”  Chili is #1 in Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island.  Wings are #1 in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York . . .

Sliders or burgers are #1 in Georgia, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming.  And “sausage cheese balls” are #1 in Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas.

A surprising number of people will be making SOUP.  In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the top search is potato soup . . . in Oregon, taco soup . . . and in Kansas, dill pickle soup.

What is the #1 search for Illinois….Chex mix

(You can see the top food for every state here from General Mills)

