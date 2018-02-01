Top Snacks Searched For State by State for Sunday’s Big Game

Someone looked at recipes each state has been searching for in the lead up to the Super Bowl, and they posted a map of the top search in each state. The four most popular food searches are for chili, wings, sliders, and “sausage cheese balls.” Chili is #1 in Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Wings are #1 in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York . . .

Sliders or burgers are #1 in Georgia, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming. And “sausage cheese balls” are #1 in Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas.

A surprising number of people will be making SOUP. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the top search is potato soup . . . in Oregon, taco soup . . . and in Kansas, dill pickle soup.

What is the #1 search for Illinois….Chex mix

(You can see the top food for every state here from General Mills)