Top Signs that You are an “Adult Child”
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 7:36 AM

According to a new survey, the average person doesn’t think they’re grown up until age 33.  Here’s a test to see if you are still an “adult child”!

1.  Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend.

2.  Getting a tattoo.

3.  Being in group text chats with your friends.

4.  Using Snapchat’s selfie filters.

5.  Buying a pair of limited edition sneakers.

6.  Listening to pop music.

7.  Voting for someone on a reality singing show.

8.  Going to a music festival.

9.  Regularly raiding your cupboards for cookies.

10.  Using a “funny” phone case.

 

Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail

