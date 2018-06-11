Top Signs that You are an “Adult Child”

According to a new survey, the average person doesn’t think they’re grown up until age 33. Here’s a test to see if you are still an “adult child”!
1. Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend.
2. Getting a tattoo.
3. Being in group text chats with your friends.
4. Using Snapchat’s selfie filters.
5. Buying a pair of limited edition sneakers.
6. Listening to pop music.
7. Voting for someone on a reality singing show.
8. Going to a music festival.
9. Regularly raiding your cupboards for cookies.
10. Using a “funny” phone case.
Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail