Tom Petty Funeral Held Yesterday

The funeral for rock ‘n roll star Tom Petty was held Monday at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in the Pacific Palisades area in California.

Petty died on October 2 at the age of 66.

The singer fronted The Heartbreakers, who had hits including “Learning to Fly” and “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” and also had his own solo career with “Free Fallin’” and “Won’t Back Down.”

Petty had just wrapped up a concert tour with The Heartbreaker a few weeks prior to his death. He told “Rolling Stone” that it this 40th anniversary tour would probably his last large tour.

The singer’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, shared photos from the funeral on Instagram. Fans shared their thoughts, including one who said, “Your beautiful father has been the background music to some of the most important and life-changing moments of our lives. My first cassette tape I ever bought was “Long After Dark.” I think I was nine or ten at that time.”

