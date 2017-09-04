Tollway Wants More IPASS Transponders

The Illinois Tollway is planning some financial pressure to get more people to get an IPASS transponder. Starting next year, the Tollway will no longer charge the discounted rate to those drivers with an IPASS account, but no transponder. That will mean drivers with an account, but no transponder will pay the full 80-cents, not the 40-cents charged to those with transponders. Tollway officials say it’s getting too time-consuming to check the license plates of cars without transponders to see if the owners have an IPASS account.

