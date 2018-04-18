Todays Cubs vs Cards Postponed (Game will be Played Tomorrow Thursday April 19th)

Today’s 1:20 p.m. game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The makeup game is scheduled for Thursday, April 19, at 1:20 p.m. CDT. Gates are expected to open approximately two hours before the game begins.

Fans are encouraged to retain their tickets from today’s postponed game to use for the rescheduled contest. No ticket exchange is necessary.

Continue to visit www.cubs.com for the most up-to-date information on the Cubs schedule.