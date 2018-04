Mother Nature is cooperating, so go out and celebrate National Picnic Day today. A new survey from National Today asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods. Here are the Top 10:

1. Sandwiches.

2. Fried chicken.

3. Watermelon.

4. Potato salad.

5. Chips and dip.

6. Deviled eggs.

7. Pasta salad.

8. Fruit salad.

9. Pie.

10. Baked beans.

Everything You need to know about picnics and more is here from National Today